Latest Projects

Since then, more than 200 monthly projects have been completed by thousands of volunteers, ranging from building houses, delivering meals, beautifying city streets, running adoption fairs, repairing homeless shelters, packing food, and hosting an annual Christmas party to a shelter for battered women.
Mitch Albom and WJR co-host Ken Brown lead each monthly project, usually held on Saturdays between 9AM – noon. Volunteers can sign up for one, two or all, and there are no requirements, except that, for most events, volunteers should be at least 18 years of age. Older teenagers can come if accompanied by at least one adult supervisor for every four of them.
Do you have a suggestion for a project, or have a question about volunteering? Contact us at atimetohelp.detroit@gmail.com.
A Time to Help a Working Family and a Working Home – September 2018
Working Homes/Working Families was created by SAY Detroit and the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries to provide needy working families a decent, clean place to live while continuing to work. Nearly 50 families have received a fully-refurbished Detroit house through the program since it was established in 2011.
Event Details
Date: Saturday, September 22, 2018
Time: 9 am – 12:00 p.m.
Project: Volunteers will be working at one of the houses that will be awarded to a needy family this fall. We’re primarily in need of volunteers who can perform landscape duties such as eliminating blighted areas in the yard, trimming bushes, weed whacking, pulling weeds, etc. Please bring equipment to complete those tasks (and we’re always in need of a ladder or two). In addition, some inside work — mostly cleaning and washing windows — might be needed on the day of the project. ATTH will advise on that possibility before the event.
Where: The house is located near Outer Drive and Ryan in northeast Detroit (48234 zip code). SAY Detroit doesn’t publish the addresses of our WHWF houses; an email revealing the location of the project will be sent to all registered participants two days before the event. Map of area
Parking: Off-street parking is available.
Volunteers Needed: 25
Sign up: atimetohelp.org
Questions: atimetohelp.detroit@gmail.com
Latest Projects
Braving the Heat for a Tiny Home Neighbor
For three hours , more than 30 volunteers from A Time to Help helped beautify the area around Cass Community Social Services’ Tiny Homes neighborhood.read more
Filling Buckets of Hope
Sure, there was a sprinkle here and there but Buckets of Rain made sure our 20-member group kept busy.read more
ATTH Teams Up With Lighthouse of Oakland County
In assembly line fashion, more than 20 volunteers joined Mitch Albom and Ken Brown for one of the largest one-day food drives in the country.read more
A City in Service on Comcast Cares Day
Nearly 20 volunteers from A Time to Help joined more than 100 others for Comcast Cares Day, a national day of service on Saturday (April 21) at the S.A.Y. Detroit Play Center at Lipke Park.read more
Painting With A Mission For Women in Recovery
In a span of three hours, 25 volunteers transformed the walls of the main hallway of the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries’ women treatment facility from stark white to pretty in pink.read more
A Time to Help Creates Educational Kits at Arts & Scraps
Led by Mitch Albom and his radio show partner, Ken Brown, nearly 40 volunteers spent a Saturday morning at the Arts & Scraps Warehouse in Detroit.read more